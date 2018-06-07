Putin derides German report of ‘Trump pushing EU into Russian hands’ as best recent joke

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the allegations about Trump acting in the interests of Russia as utter nonsense.

When asked during his annual televised Q&A session about the funniest joke he had recently heard, the Russian leader noted that a well-known German publication recently reported that Trump "is pushing Europe right into Putin’s hands."

"If we combine it with an earlier joke that Russia influenced the US election, all that sounds funny enough: we allegedly influenced the US presidential election, while he [Trump] ‘gave us Europe as a gift’ in return," Putin noted.

"Utter nonsense! This can only be called nothing more than a joke," the head of state concluded.