Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin derides German report of ‘Trump pushing EU into Russian hands’ as best recent joke

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 15:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A well-known German publication recently reported that Trump "is pushing Europe right into Putin’s hands"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the allegations about Trump acting in the interests of Russia as utter nonsense.

Read also

Putin describes US steel and aluminum tariffs as sanctions against EU, Mexico, Canada

When asked during his annual televised Q&A session about the funniest joke he had recently heard, the Russian leader noted that a well-known German publication recently reported that Trump "is pushing Europe right into Putin’s hands."

"If we combine it with an earlier joke that Russia influenced the US election, all that sounds funny enough: we allegedly influenced the US presidential election, while he [Trump] ‘gave us Europe as a gift’ in return," Putin noted.

"Utter nonsense! This can only be called nothing more than a joke," the head of state concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
2
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
3
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
4
Press review: Qatar eyes NATO affiliation, Russian arms and OSCE envoy focuses on Donbass
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor
7
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT