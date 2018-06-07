US extends its jurisdiction beyond its borders, including to Europe — Putin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The United States has extended its jurisdiction beyond its own borders for many years and is trying to extend it to European countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual Q&A session.

"When I spoke in Munich in 2007, and this speech has often been quoted all these years, I was confronted with the fact that many of my counterparts were angry arguing that was too tough and inappropriate. But what was I talking about?" the president noted. "I said that the US is extending the jurisdiction of its laws beyond its borders, and this is inadmissible."

"All that is happening today, but in relation to our European and other partners," the president stressed.

Putin noted that this trend continues to develop, because after his 2007 Munich speech nothing was done to reverse it.

He added that Europeans are beginning to talk publicly about the inadmissibility of US meddling in Europe’s life. "One of the ministers in the French government recently said in public that the US cannot be allowed to become the global economic gendarme. The former German finance minister said in broad daylight a few months ago that the Federal Republic had never been a sovereign state after 1945 in the full sense of the word."