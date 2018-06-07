Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin rejects linking amnesty to presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 13:22 UTC+3

Under the law any declaration of amnesty is the prerogative of the parliament and the State Duma, the president noted

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised Q&A session on Thursday that he believes that declaring amnesty should not be linked to presidential election.

The Russian leader replied to a question submitted through social networks whether the tradition of announcing amnesty after the presidential election would continue.

"Frankly speaking, I don’t know about this tradition. I think we don’t have this tradition," Putin said, noting that "under the law any declaration of amnesty is the prerogative of the parliament, the State Duma, and not the president."

"We do this from time to time. I backed these initiatives. They should be well-prepared and should be spurred by certain domestic reasons and demands rather than external circumstances and even such vital internal political events as the presidential election," Putin noted.

