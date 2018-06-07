Putin says minor Cabinet reshuffle stems from need to quickly implement development plan

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said insignificant changes in the composition of the government stem from the need to quickly implement the development roadmap prepared by the previous Cabinet for eighteen months.

"The development plan we have been talking about over the past few years has been prepared by the previous government for at least the past year and a half," the head of state stressed during his annual Q&A session.

"I do know perfectly well that, if we reshuffled all the government one hundred percent and replaced Cabinet members with new people, even very competent and well-trained, we would need at least two years to formulate either the existing tasks or the new ones."