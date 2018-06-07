Putin to speak to nationwide audiences during annual Q&A session

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nationwide audiences on Thursday during the Direct Line question and answer show, the sixteenth one in his career at the top state posts.

In the previous years, he held the Direct Line eleven times as President and four times as Prime Minister.

By tradition, the linkup will begin at 12:00 hours Moscow Standard Time and will be broadcast by Channel One Russia, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, and OTR channels, as well as Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Russia radio stations.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier of this year’s Direct Line would be somewhat different compared with the previous years.

"The Direct Line in 2018 includes a number of new things," he said. "The essence of this event, which has no parallels in world practice in terms of content and technology applications, will remain the same but its geographic embrace will broaden, and the amount of communication will grow, too, thanks to the technology achievements at our disposal."

Rossiya 24 channel said that, unlike on previous occasions, there will be no invitees in the studio this year and Putin will devote all the airtime to answering the questions coming in by a host of communication channels. He will be sitting in front of a screen, on which the organizers will display the questions.

The studio has been set up in the Gostiny Dvor [Traders’ Market] business center located in a stone’s throw from Red Square.

Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Putin would have an opportunity to demand reports on the solution of problems, which members of the public would complain over. "The President has an opportunity to contact members of the government and regional governors and he’ll be able to do it this time, too."

The governors TASS spoke to confirmed they had made changes to their agendas for Thursday so that they could give prompt answers to the questions that might crop up during the question-time show.

The tradition of the Direct Line shows that has formed over years envisions the travelling studios. They enable the people living in remote populated localities or the workers at one or another industrial enterprise to communicate with the President directly.

The first Direct Line question and answer show went on the air on December 24, 2001. It became annual subsequently, with the exception of 2004 and 2012. In 2017, Putin answered questions from the nationwide audience on June 15.

The Direct Line of 2013 proved to be the longest one - it continued 4 hours 47 minutes. Over the past four years, the shows took from 3 hours 40 minutes to 3 hours 57 minutes.

Every time Vladimir Putin manages to answer several dozens of questions.