Russia strongly condemns terror attack at Islamic leaders’ meeting in Kabul

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns a terrorist attack at a meeting of Muslim religious leaders, which has left 14 people dead, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry recalled that the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) had claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that it is trying to "intimidate influential religious leaders and avenge their decision on the inadmissibility of terrorist activities in accordance with Muslim dogmas."

"We condemn the terrorists’ barbaric terrorist attack and offer our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We also wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. We call on the Afghan authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure security in the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry also noted that "the terror attack in Kabul once again confirmed the need for a decisive fight by the entire global community against international terrorism, which has intensified its activities in Afghanistan in recent years."