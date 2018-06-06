Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia strongly condemns terror attack at Islamic leaders’ meeting in Kabul

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 18:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry noted that "the terror attack in Kabul once again confirmed the need for a decisive fight by the entire global community against international terrorism"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns a terrorist attack at a meeting of Muslim religious leaders, which has left 14 people dead, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read also

Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov

The ministry recalled that the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) had claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that it is trying to "intimidate influential religious leaders and avenge their decision on the inadmissibility of terrorist activities in accordance with Muslim dogmas."

"We condemn the terrorists’ barbaric terrorist attack and offer our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We also wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. We call on the Afghan authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure security in the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry also noted that "the terror attack in Kabul once again confirmed the need for a decisive fight by the entire global community against international terrorism, which has intensified its activities in Afghanistan in recent years."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tests prove Russian rocket engines’ multiple-use capacity — developer
2
Lost in translation: Russian family mistook Soviet Criminal Code for Quran for generations
3
Russia's president comments on One Belt, One Road concept's prospects
4
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to Austria sign of Europe’s liberation
5
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
6
New building of US embassy’s consulate department opens in Moscow
7
Foreign Ministry: Syria’s Raqqa reduced to rubble by US-led coalition during ‘liberation’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT