Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign Ministry slams UK daily’s ‘paranoid lie’ on Russian embassy bunkers in Dublin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 14:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the hope the British daily The Times would refute the falsehood

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The article in the UK daily, The Times, claiming that Russia is building secret rooms under its embassy in Dublin is a paranoid fantasy and an attempt to whip up Russophobic hysteria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have taken note of the article entitled Irish Government Denies Visas to Russian Embassy Builders, published in The Times on May 13, 2018," the Foreign Ministry said. "In defiance of official explanations by the Russian embassy spokesman in Dublin the newspaper claims that the Russian embassy in Ireland needs builders for creating a series of underground secret rooms."

Read also

Russian embassy regrets UK parliament being drawn into ‘Russophobic campaign’


"Once again we have exposed attempts by the British press, in this particular case, The Times, to lie and foment anti-Russian hysteria. The paranoid fantasies about a Russian threat are on the conscience of the journalist who offered up this story to be published," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s commentary, the author of the article claims that the "yet-to-be-built rooms would be used by Russian secret services in conducting illegal intelligence operations in Ireland in order to obtain and transmit to Moscow coded information concerning high technology, security, pharmaceuticals and banking."

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the hope that the daily would refute this falsehood.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia, Austria ink gas deal till 2040 and Iran sends uranium hint to Europe
2
Estonia’s adoption of Magnitsky Act won’t be left unanswered, Russian diplomat warns
3
Russian spacecraft with new expedition blasts off to world’s sole orbiter
4
Saudi crown prince to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
5
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to Austria sign of Europe’s liberation
6
Sanctions against Russia may be kept until 2022, Central Bank says
7
Lost in translation: Russian family mistook Soviet Criminal Code for Quran for generations
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT