Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ambassador to US: Russia seeks to boost cooperation with OAS

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 5:05 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Russia aims at expanding our cooperation with the OAS as a unique mechanism for international dialogue

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow seeks to expand cooperation with the Organization of American States (OAS), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement to a session of the OAS General Assembly.

"Russia aims at expanding our cooperation with the OAS as a unique mechanism for international dialogue, that allows to reach consensus on topical issues regarding migration, transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking. Focusing joint efforts on regional security challenges largely contributes to mitigating them. We are ready to be helpful in this," Antonov pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin expects sanctions on Russia to be removed with time, relations with US to improve
2
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
3
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
4
Russia to upgrade heavy sniper rifle
5
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
6
New crew approved for space expedition to world’s sole orbiter
7
Chinese vice premier to attend World Cup opening ceremony in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT