Ambassador to US: Russia seeks to boost cooperation with OAS

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow seeks to expand cooperation with the Organization of American States (OAS), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement to a session of the OAS General Assembly.

"Russia aims at expanding our cooperation with the OAS as a unique mechanism for international dialogue, that allows to reach consensus on topical issues regarding migration, transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking. Focusing joint efforts on regional security challenges largely contributes to mitigating them. We are ready to be helpful in this," Antonov pointed out.