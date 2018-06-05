Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese vice premier to attend World Cup opening ceremony in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 10:59 UTC+3 BEIJING

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15

Share
1 pages in this article
Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Sun Chunlan

Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Sun Chunlan

© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

BEIJING, June 5. /TASS/. Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China and the president’s Special Envoy Sun Chunlan will attend an opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters on Tuesday.

"Special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vice Premier of the State Council Sun Chunlan will pay a visit to Russia on June 12-15 to take part in the opening ceremony of the World Cup," the diplomat said.

Read also

Russia expects major influx of VIPs at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sun Chunlan was appointed to the post after the March session of the National People's Congress (China’s legislature).

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15 in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup’s final match will take place at the very same venue on July 15.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
2
Putin to discuss development of Russian-Austrian relations in Vienna
3
Putin reiterates his stance on Russia's alleged involvement in US elections
4
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
5
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
6
Russian Aerospace Forces get cutting-edge combat aircraft simulators
7
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT