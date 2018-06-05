Putin to discuss development of Russian-Austrian relations in Vienna

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a working visit to Austria on Tuesday, during which he will discuss key issues of the bilateral and international agenda. The event is timed to the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the export of domestic gas to Austria. This will be Putin's first foreign visit following his entry into office on May 7 for the current presidential term.

According to the Kremlin press service, during the visit of the Russian leader, it is planned to discuss the state and prospects of Russian-Austrian relations in various fields, and exchange views on key topics on the international agenda.

In an interview with Austria’s ORF broadcasting corporation in the run-up to his visit to Austria, Putin said that Austria and Russia have traditionally maintained good and close relations, with Vienna being Moscow’s trustworthy partner in the European Union.

"We have had very good and close relations with Austria over the years. Austria has traditionally been our trusted partner in Europe. In recent years, our dialogue has not been disrupted, in spite of difficulties, both political dialogue, the dialogue in security sphere and on economic issues," Putin said in an interview.

According to the Russian president, last year the volume of trade between the two countries grew 40.5%.

"Austrian investment in Russia is growing, and for us this is a confirmation of trust in Russia’s economy. We implement large-scale projects. Thanks to our cooperation, Baumgarten has become Europe’s biggest gas distribution center. We have many joint and mutual interests," Putin emphasized.

Upon his arrival in Vienna, Putin will first hold talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, after that a press conference is planned and then Putin will meet with Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and after that the leaders will give statements to the media.

According to Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, during Putin's visit to Vienna a number of bilateral documents will be signed: a protocol on amending the Russian-Austrian convention on avoiding double taxation with respect to taxes on income and capital; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia and the Federal Ministry of Transport, Innovation and Technology of Austria on cooperation in the field of innovation, etc.