Kremlin aide says no plans for meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un in China's Qingdao

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 16:29 UTC+3

The Russian presidential aide also said that he was not aware whether the North Korean leader would be in Qingdao

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China’s Qingdao, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Putin’s meeting with North Korean leader may be held — Kremlin

"There are no plans for such a meeting," he said.

The Russian presidential aide also said that he was not aware whether the North Korean leader would be in Qingdao. "There is no information on that," Ushakov said, adding that "everybody knows the date, June 12, which coincides with another important event set to take place in Singapore [the North Korea-US summit]."

