Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US, Russia should think together of how to avoid new arms race — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 14:52 UTC+3 VIENNA

The president expects that work in this area will be launched

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

VIENNA, June 4. /TASS/. Russia and the US may avoid a new arms race together, and Moscow expects that work in this area will be launched, Russian President Vladimir Putin said ahead of his visit to Austria in an interview with the Austrian television and radio company ORF, a fragment from which was broadcasted on the ORF radio on Monday.

Read also

Trumps calls on Russia to stop arms race

"In a telephone conversation [US President] Donald [Trump] said that he is worried with a new arms race, and I agree with him. We were not initiators of this scenario. As you know, we did not withdraw from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty," Putin reiterated.

Putin shares "the US president’s opinion that we should think of how to avoid a new arms race," he said. "And I hope that this work will start between us directly, personally, as well," the Russian president stated.

Putin did not give a direct answer to the question on why his new meeting with Trump has not taken place so far. "This is what you should ask our colleagues from the United States about," he answered. "To my mind, this is the result of a domestic political fight in the US." The Russian president reiterated that the leaders met at international venues [G20 summits and APEC in 2017] and also held several telephone conversations.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that on June 5 Putin will come to Austria on an official visit. Negotiations with President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz were scheduled for the visit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
2
Intoxicated takeoff aborted: Russian airline fires pilots for being drunk on duty
3
Moscow keeping close eye on NATO drills in Baltics
4
Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship
5
Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships to hold drills with Vietnam’s navy
6
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia
7
Russia not seeking to split Europe, assures Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT