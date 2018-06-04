Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: G8 losing importance for Russia under new political, economic conditions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 14:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman declined to speculate as to whether Russia would be willing to go back to the G8 platform in case there was an invitation to do that

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Group of Eight (G8) has been losing its importance for Russia given the changing political and economic situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Envoy to EU lambasts G7 as becoming ‘increasingly irrelevant’ without Russia

"Over the years, this forum has been losing its importance because given the changing political and economic situation, other platforms, such as the G20, where Russia is an active member, have been becoming more important," Peskov said.

At the same time, he declined to speculate as to whether Russia would be willing to go back to the G8 platform in case there was an invitation to do that.

A number of media outlets said earlier that the German parliament had spoken out in favor of reviving the G8 in order to better oppose the US influence on the European policies. Russia was excluded from the G8 in 2014 following its reunification with Crimea, so the group was reformatted back into the G7.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
2
Intoxicated takeoff aborted: Russian airline fires pilots for being drunk on duty
3
Moscow keeping close eye on NATO drills in Baltics
4
Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship
5
Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships to hold drills with Vietnam’s navy
6
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia
7
Russia not seeking to split Europe, assures Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT