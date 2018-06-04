Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin notes lack of initiative on Putin-Trump meeting issue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 13:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In March, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation and agreed to hand down instructions to start preparations for a Russia-US summit

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The issue on a possible meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump lacks particular details and initiative of Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

US president Trump calls Putin ‘tough cookie’

"So far, there is still the lack of particular details after the last phone conversation between Putin and Trump, which discussed the two presidents’ understanding on the need of a contact. There is still the lack of initiative of our US partners," Peskov said.

On March 20, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation and agreed to hand down instructions to start preparations for a Russia-US summit. Moreover, later news broke that Trump had not only mentioned the possibility of a meeting but also invited Putin to Washington.

However, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said the possibility of arranging a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming months before the G20 summit in November was not discussed.

