Organizers of Putin's Q&A gather more than 890,000 questions to president in one week

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 10:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, during which he will answer the most interesting questions asked by Russians will be held on June 7

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The collection of questions for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual Q&A session (Direct Line with Vladimir Putin) was launched on May 27; since that time, the organizers have received more than 890,000 appeals through various channels, according to data as of 09:00 Moscow time June 4.

The telephone is still the most popular channel for leaving questions for the head of state, with 508,500 calls received. SMS (more than 222,000) and MMS (20,500) occupy the second place.

The website moskva-putinu.ru remains the third popular channel for those wishing to ask Putin a question, with 85,700 people having addressed the president through this website. Special apps and the program’s social media groups are also being actively used; about 55,000 questions in general were sent through these channels.

Read also

Half a million questions pour in six days ahead of Putin’s Q&A — media

The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, during which he will answer the most interesting questions asked by Russians will be held on June 7. It will start at noon. The questions will be accepted right until the end of the program.

It will be the first Direct Line for Putin during his new six-year presidential term and the 16th Q&A session since 2001. Putin answered Russian citizens’ questions 11 times as president and four times as prime minister.

The Kremlin press service reported that the Russian channels Pervy, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24 and OTR and the radio stations Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii will be broadcasting the program live. The sign language interpretation of the program will be available on the program’s website and on the OTR TV channel live.

