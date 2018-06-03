Russia, China will approve "a good package of agreements" - Lavrov

PRETORIA /South Africa/, June 3. /TASS/. Russia and China will approve "a very good package of arrangements," during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.

"Soon there will be another meeting - a state visit of the Russian president to China on the eve of the SCO summit in Qingdao," he said.

"In my opinion, we have a very good package of agreements, which will be approved," Lavrov added.