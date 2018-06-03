Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China will approve "a good package of agreements" - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 03, 22:18 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced it at meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Sherbak/TASS

PRETORIA /South Africa/, June 3. /TASS/. Russia and China will approve "a very good package of arrangements," during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.

"Soon there will be another meeting - a state visit of the Russian president to China on the eve of the SCO summit in Qingdao," he said.

"In my opinion, we have a very good package of agreements, which will be approved," Lavrov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, China will approve "a good package of agreements" - Lavrov
2
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
3
Russia discusses air defense system deliveries with Rwanda
4
Head of House of Romanovs drives over Crimean bridge in Russian-made Lada car
5
Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
6
More than 120 IEDs defused at Syria’s Yarmouk camp
7
Russian-Chinese naval drills ‘Joint Sea 2017’ completed in Vladivostok
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT