Lavrov: Russia and the African Union are drafting document on cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 03, 15:31 UTC+3 KIGALI (Rwanda)

Now a meeting of Russian and African Union experts is being prepared, the Russian foreign minister said

KIGALI (Rwanda), June 3. /TASS/. Russia and the African Union are drafting a framework document on cooperation in coming years and an experts’ meeting on this issue is planned, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after negotiations with his Rwandan counterpart Louise Mushikiwabo on Sunday.

‘We agreed to prepare a political framework document to conceptually lay the foundation for our cooperation in coming years and to concurrently work out several practical projects that can be implemented already in the near future," the Russian foreign minister said in response to a question about the area of interaction between Russia and the African Union.

"Now a meeting of Russian and African Union experts is being prepared," he added.

