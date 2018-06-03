Russia discusses air defense system deliveries with Rwanda

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Rwanda Louise Mushikiwabo © Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

KIGALI (Rwanda), June 3. /TASS/. Russia and Rwanda are developing military and technical cooperation and both sides are discussing the deliveries of Russian air defense systems, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after negotiations with his Rwandan counterpart Louise Mushikiwabo on Sunday.

"We indeed have fairly good cooperation in the military and technical sphere. The Rwandan security forces, army and law-enforcement agencies operate our helicopters. There are also Ural vehicles used by the army and the security service and a whole bunch of small arms. Now the deliveries of air defense systems are being discussed," Lavrov said.

As the Russian foreign minister noted, "last year, an inter-governmental commission for military and technical cooperation was set up."

"It held its first session in Kigali in the autumn of 2017 to map out concrete ways of developing interaction in this sphere. The second session is planned for the autumn of this year in Moscow," the Russian foreign minister said.

Russia and Rwanda have good prospects for developing cooperation in this sphere, Lavrov noted.

‘We are content with how our military and technical cooperation is developing and it has a good history and good prospects," the Russian foreign minister said.

‘We agreed to continue our cooperation concerning law-enforcement agencies and special services, first of all, in the fight against terrorism, which, unfortunately, has also taken root on the African continent," Lavrov said.

Russia and Rwanda are also interested in implementing joint projects for the peaceful use of atomic energy, Lavrov said.

Russia and the African Union are drafting a framework document on cooperation in coming years and an experts’ meeting on this issue is planned, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after negotiations with his Rwandan counterpart Louise Mushikiwabo on Sunday.

‘We agreed to prepare a political framework document to conceptually lay the foundation for our cooperation in coming years and to concurrently work out several practical projects that can be implemented already in the near future," the Russian foreign minister said in response to a question about the area of interaction between Russia and the African Union.

"Now a meeting of Russian and African Union experts is being prepared," he added.