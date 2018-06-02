Lavrov to discuss anti-terror fight with Rwanda’s president

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Rwanda, in East Africa, on Sunday to discuss the fight against terrorism and extremism with the country’s President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"There will be a thorough exchange of views on topical international and regional issues with the focus on countering terrorism and extremism. Issues related to peacebuilding in Africa and a search for solutions to the conflicts in "hotspots" of this continent, namely in the Great Lakes region, the Central African Republic and the Sahel-Sahara region will be discussed. Other issues include the reform of the United Nations, and ensuring a stable social and economic development of African countries," the statement said.

Besides, the sides plan to discuss the prospects of trade and economic cooperation.

"Russia and Rwanda have real prospects for boosting contacts in such areas as geological exploration and mining, energy sector and information technologies, agriculture, medicines and training Rwanda’s professional staff," the Foreign Ministry said.

During the talks the sides also plan to discuss the current state and prospects of relations between Russia and the African Union in order to give a new impetus to mutually beneficial partnership of Russia and the countries of the continent in political, trade and economic and humanitarian areas.