Putin counts on fruitful cooperation with Italy’s new prime minister

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to the new President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Conte.

The Russian president noted that Russian-Italian relations are based on positive traditions of friendship and mutual respect.

"I expect that your work as the Head of Government will help advance constructive Russian-Italian cooperation in various areas, as well as joint efforts to effectively address key regional and international problems. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the Russian and Italian people," the Russian president stressed in his congratulatory telegram.

The Russian president also congratulated Conte on Italy’s national holiday - Republic Day.

Attorney Giuseppe Conte formally accepted the post of Italy’s prime minister during a meeting with his predecessor Sergio Mattarella on Thursday.