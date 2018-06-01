Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to receive officials’ report on citizens’ complaints on June 7 live

June 01, 14:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin will talk to officials live during his annual question and answer session

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to receive a report from officials on the solution of the problems that citizens complained of during his annual question and answer session (Direct Line with Vladimir Putin) on June 7. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters about it, responding to a request for comment about an RBC report saying that Putin will talk to governors and parliamentary members live during the Direct Line.

"I can confirm it to a degree," the spokesman stressed. "The president can always be in contact with government members and regional heads, and this time he will have this possibility as well," he added.

The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin is a TV program in which the head of state answers to question from Russian citizens and citizens from other countries live. The program launched on December 24, 2001 and has been annually held, except for the years 2004 and 2012. In 2017, the Direct Line was held on June 15. This year it will take place on June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT