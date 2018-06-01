Russia expects to restore cooperation with US in nuclear industry, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow expects to restore normal forms of cooperation with Washington in the nuclear energy industry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, starting off a meeting with former US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz.

"During your service as US Secretary of Energy an intergovernmental agreement was signed, which is now called the Agreement for Cooperation in the Field of Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy [US-Russian 123 Agreement,]" Lavrov reiterated. "Unfortunately, the work to implement this agreement and practical contacts have been frozen since then for reasons outside of our control."

"Still, I expect you to help revive normal forms of cooperation in the nuclear industry between our countries," the Russian minister stressed.

The Russian foreign minister expressed hope to discuss the current situation regarding the Iran nuclear deal. "We take into account that you must have been the main designer of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he added.

Moniz, for his part, stated his readiness to restore the spirit of pragmatic cooperation that was in place between Moscow and Washington back in 2015. He expressed confidence that the two sides would find ways to consolidate dialogue in the nuclear industry.

Moniz is currently co-chairman and CEO of the Nuclear Threat Initiative.