Putin and Netanyahu discuss Syrian peace settlement

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said.

"As a follow-up to the May 9 talks in Moscow, the two sides discussed some aspects of the Syrian peace settlement and the pressing issues on the bilateral agenda," the report said.

Netanyahu made a working visit to Russia on May 9. He attended the traditional V-Day parade on Red Square, after which Putin and he held the talks, mostly focusing on the situation in Syria.

Earlier on Thursday, the problem of Syrian peace settlement came in the focus of talks between the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.