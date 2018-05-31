Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian envoy calls on Europe to react to Kiev’s course for confrontation in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 19:36 UTC+3 VIENNA
VIENNA, May 31. /TASS/. Sensible European powers should think of whether they should support the policy of those who are delivering arms to Kiev for the war in Donbass, said Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich at a meeting of the OSCE permanent council in Vienna on Thursday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry building

Kiev should stop taking own political failures out on Donbass people — Moscow

"Kiev is on course for confrontation. Course for the disruption of work to regulate the crisis and the unleashing of full-scale military operations, like in 2014, was taken," Lukashevich noted.

In his opinion, tanks and artillery weapons were deployed to the contact line in the Dzerzhinsk area on May 28, and the Ukrainian warplanes were scrambled over Donbass on May 29. The press center of the command of the punitive "joint forces operation" announced "the readiness of all forces and equipment to perform the designated tasks."

"The international community must not leave such actions without a response. Sensible European powers should think of whether they should unconditionally support the policy of those who are delivering arms to Kiev and training Ukrainian punishers under the current conditions," Lukashevich said.

Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
ADVERTISEMENT