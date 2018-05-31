Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to receive Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on June 1

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 12:32 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin and Mohammed al Nahyan will sign a Declaration on strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on June 1 with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin press office reported on Thursday.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will come to Russia on a working visit.

"The sides intend to discuss the issues of further building up Russian-Emirate interaction in the trade, economic and investment spheres, and also the topical issues of the international and regional agenda. Vladimir Putin and Mohammed al Nahyan will sign a Declaration on strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates," the Kremlin press office said in a statement.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
