Lavrov meets with Kim Jong-un — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 10:49 UTC+3

Lavrov is the first Russian to meet with the current North Korean leader

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before completing his visit to Pyongyang, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

Lavrov is the first Russian to meet with the current North Korean leader. The meeting took place at the Paekhwawon State Guest House.

"Even if some Russians saw Kim Jong-un before, this was the first official face-to-face meeting," the source said.

On Thursday, the Russian top diplomat made an official visit to Pyongyang and held talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho. The parties discussed issues concerning the settlement process on the Korean Peninsula.

