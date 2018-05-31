Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea expects Russian upper house speaker will pay visit soon - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 7:42 UTC+3 PYONGYANG

"The particular dates will be agreed by the two countries’ parliaments," Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. North Korea expects that Speaker of Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko will pay a visit to the country soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho on Thursday.

"Today our Korean friends confirmed that they expect very much that Matviyenko’s visit will take place soon," Lavrov said. "The particular dates will be agreed by the two countries’ parliaments."

The Russian foreign minister is paying a working visit to Pyongyang on Thursday. This is Lavrov’s first visit to North Korea since 2009.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No solution to Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue unless sanctions are lifted — Lavrov
2
Russia eyeing possibility of laying Turkish Stream pipeline to Europe via Bulgaria
3
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
4
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
5
Russia and Bulgaria has not agreed on gas supplies via Turkish Stream yet — Kremlin
6
Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life
7
Lavrov: Pullback of non-Syrian forces from border with Israel must be fast
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT