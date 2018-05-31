North Korea expects Russian upper house speaker will pay visit soon - Lavrov

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. North Korea expects that Speaker of Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko will pay a visit to the country soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho on Thursday.

"Today our Korean friends confirmed that they expect very much that Matviyenko’s visit will take place soon," Lavrov said. "The particular dates will be agreed by the two countries’ parliaments."

The Russian foreign minister is paying a working visit to Pyongyang on Thursday. This is Lavrov’s first visit to North Korea since 2009.