Lavrov calls to prevent disruption of Korean Peninsula’s settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 7:17 UTC+3

"We welcome those contacts which have been developing between North and South Korea, North Korea and the United States," Lavrov said

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called to take steps to prevent the disruption of the settlement on the Korean Peninsula emerging after a summit between North and South Koreas and the agreements on holding a summit between North Korea and the United States.

"We welcome those contacts which have been developing between North and South Korea, North Korea and the United States," Lavrov said after talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho on Thursday.

"We welcome the summits between Pyongyang and Seoul which have already taken place and the planned meetings at the highest level between the leadership of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the US," Lavrov said.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
