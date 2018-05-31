Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, North Korean foreign ministers start talks in Pyongyang

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 4:50 UTC+3 PYONGYANG

The meeting is held at the building of the Supreme People’s Assembly

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. Russian and North Korean Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Ri Yong-ho began talks in Pyongyang, where the top Russian diplomat arrived on Thursday to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, a TASS correspondent reported.

The meeting is held at the building of the Supreme People’s Assembly.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier the sides are expected to discuss vital issues of bilateral relations and key international and regional issues.

Lavrov is paying a visit to North Korea for the first time since 2009.

