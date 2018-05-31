Lavrov arrives in Pyongyang for meeting with North Korean foreign minister

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday to hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Negotiations between the foreign ministers are scheduled, during which the sides are expected to discuss topical issues of bilateral agenda and also exchange views on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and other major international and regional problems," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier.