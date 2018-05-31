Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Medvedev arrives in Tajikistan on official visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 1:10 UTC+3 DUSHANBE

On June 1, Medvedev will take part in a meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Dushanbe

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

DUSHANBE, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Thursday and is due to take part in a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of Government Council.

On Thursday, Medvedev is scheduled to meet with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda. The Russian cabinet’s press service said the sides will focus on developing cooperation in trade, economy, investment, energy, transport, agriculture, migration and humanitarian areas. A number of bilateral documents will be signed at the talks.

On June 1, Medvedev will take part in a meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Dushanbe. The meeting’s participants are expected to exchange views on the current economic cooperation between CIS countries and prospects for its development. They will also discuss the negotiations on the draft agreement on free trade in services, innovative cooperation, the development of the intellectual property market and interaction in the customs field, education and youth policy.

The Russian prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from CIS member states.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) brings together nine former Soviet countries - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Ukraine was one of the founding countries, but chose not to ratify the CIS Charter.

Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
Topics
Foreign policy
