Federation Council plans to invite Facebook's founder Zuckerberg to its plenary session

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 11:42 UTC+3

The Federation Council speaker said that there is a list of proposals from senators to invite other foreign experts

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg

© AP Photo/Francois Mori

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Federation Council will invite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to a plenary session, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"I think that the proposal [to invite Mark] Zuckerberg [to a session] is noteworthy. This issue is relevant now. Whether he will be able to come or not is a secondary issue, but I would support a proposal to invite him to one of our sessions. I issued an order, we sent an invitation and will try to organize his arrival," Matviyenko said.

Read also

Media watchdog warns Facebook may face block in Russia unless databases are localized

Senator Anton Belyakov forwarded a proposal to invite Zuckerberg to deliver a speech at an "Expert Hour" session. "I am absolutely confident that this is a person who has ideas to share and who is looking to the future," Belyakov said.

The Federation Council speaker added that there is a list of proposals from senators to invite other foreign experts. "I ordered Nikolai Fyodorov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, who is in charge of this issue, to study the possibility of inviting other foreign experts on relevant issues," Matviyenko noted.

