Putin and Erdogan discuss Syria, energy projects

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a telephone call, discussing the situation in Syria and emphasizing the importance of finding a political solution to the issue, the Kremlin press service said in a statement, adding that the call had been initiated by Ankara.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents "continued their thorough dialogue on the situation in Syria" and "highlighted the importance of finding a political solution to the issue based on achievements made within the Astana process." "Both parties reaffirmed commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement adds.

Besides, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing implementation of joint energy projects, including the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. They "welcomed the completion of talks on Russian gas transit via Turkey and reaffirmed determination to further boost mutually beneficial cooperation," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed Russian-Turkish relations, focusing on agreements reached at the Ankara meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council on April 3.