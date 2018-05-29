Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

European Union not allowed to display independence for time being — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 15:27 UTC+3 MINSK

The Russian foreign minister said Moscow was interested to see the European Union as a strong, predictable and independent partner

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Michel Euler

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. The European Union, which is experiencing complex internal processes, is not allowed to display independence for the time being, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while addressing an audience at the Belarussian presidential public administration academy in Minsk on Tuesday.

He said Moscow was interested to see the European Union as a strong, predictable and independent partner.

Read also
Russia’s State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy

Russian lawmaker compares European Union to Soviet Union

"However, it is not allowed to display such independence for the time being," Lavrov said.

"Inside the European Union rather controversial and complex processes are underway," he said. "Opinions clash over how it should develop further on. Either to create the United States of Europe the classics of Marxism dreamed in their day and which today’s France would like to emerge, which is seen in its idea of creating a common budget, appointing a common minister of finance and doing many other things that are unmistakable features of a centralized state. On the other hand, many countries are reluctant to lose their ethnic identity, their own face, their history and their traditions."

"In any case we keep a close watch on this, because the European Union, as before, remains Russia’s largest trading partner despite all sorts of restrictions," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
2
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
3
Kremlin: Obtaining Israeli citizenship is Abramovich’s right
4
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
5
European Union not allowed to display independence for time being — Lavrov
6
Putin to take part in SCO summit in China's Qingdao
7
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT