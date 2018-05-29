Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s top senator blasts some countries’ attempt to export their internal law

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 14:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Valentina Matviyenko, "legal nihilism" recognizes no borders

Speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament Valentina Matviyenko

Speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament Valentina Matviyenko

© Russian Federation Council press service

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/.Attempts to globalize the internal law of some countries breed disorder and chaos throughout the world and threaten to kill the very idea of law in the long-term perspective, Speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday.

"We witnessed the degeneration of the world order towards force over the past quarter of the century. This resulted in the trans-nationalization of the internal law of some states and [their] attempts to use it outside national jurisdiction and even as an undisguised export of the internal law for the purpose of substituting or replacing international law," Matviyenko said at the ceremony of opening the Primakov Readings international forum.

Read also

Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules

"This sort of practice propagates disorder, chaos and arbitrariness in international life and in the long-term perspective [it] threatens to seriously undermine and even kill the very idea of law," Russia’s top senator added.

Legal nihilism recognizes no borders: "once it is allowed into one sphere, we inevitably risk the spread of this cancerous growth to all the other spheres," Matviyenko emphasized.

The third international scientific and expert forum, the Primakov Readings, on the topic: "Risks of an Unstable World," runs in Moscow from May 29-30.

Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
