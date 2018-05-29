Russia, Belarus agree to seek improvement in relations with NATO

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have agreed to improve relations with NATO but the alliance’s increasing activities near the two countries’ borders cause concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Tuesday.

"We have rather thoroughly assessed the situation on the European continent and in the Euro-Atlantic region," he said. "We are concerned about NATO’s increasing activities that we have been witnessing recently in close proximity to our borders, particularly in the Baltic states and Poland," Lavrov added.

According to him both Russia and Belarus believe that NATO’s unilateral military build-up near the two countries’ borders was destructive. "It undermines trust and mutual understanding in Europe, and also leads to the fragmentation of the European security space," Lavrov pointed out.

"We agreed to continue searching for ways to improve relations in compliance with high-level political documents that were adopted in the 1990s, at the Cold War's end," the Russian top diplomat said.