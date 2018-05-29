Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Belarus agree to seek improvement in relations with NATO

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 13:10 UTC+3

According the Russian top diplomat, both Russia and Belarus believe that NATO’s unilateral military build-up near the two countries’ borders was destructive

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have agreed to improve relations with NATO but the alliance’s increasing activities near the two countries’ borders cause concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Tuesday.

Read also

Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion

"We have rather thoroughly assessed the situation on the European continent and in the Euro-Atlantic region," he said. "We are concerned about NATO’s increasing activities that we have been witnessing recently in close proximity to our borders, particularly in the Baltic states and Poland," Lavrov added.

According to him both Russia and Belarus believe that NATO’s unilateral military build-up near the two countries’ borders was destructive. "It undermines trust and mutual understanding in Europe, and also leads to the fragmentation of the European security space," Lavrov pointed out.

"We agreed to continue searching for ways to improve relations in compliance with high-level political documents that were adopted in the 1990s, at the Cold War's end," the Russian top diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
Countries
Belarus
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
2
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
3
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
4
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
5
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
6
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
7
Russia signs new delivery contract with Kazakhstan on Mi-35 combat helicopters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT