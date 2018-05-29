Kremlin aide: West ‘forcing everyone to play American football’ in global politics

/TASS/. Western countries are trying to make everybody play American football in world politics, but very few want to take part in this ‘game,’ Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said at the Primakov Readings Forum on Tuesday.



He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin just recently said that the situation in global politics looked like a game of football according to judo rules.



"As for me, I have an impression we are being forced to play American football, but let us be frank that very few know how to play that game and, what is most important, far from everybody wishes to play it," Usahkov noted.



He said that Russia was increasingly concerned over the disparity in international relations. He called for taking a closer look at what French President Emmanuel Macron said in St. Petersburg, in particular, his statement about the expansion of NATO.

"Very few Western leaders speak about that so frankly," Ushakov stressed.

