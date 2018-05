MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The arms control system may completely disappear in several years, and it should be prevented, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in his speech at the Primakov Reading Forum on Tuesday.

"The weapons control system that was earlier created and secured strategic stability for half a century may, as you know, completely disappear in a few years," the presidential aide stated. "It can’t be allowed to happen."