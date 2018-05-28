Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov signs agreement to scrap visas with Costa Rica

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 28, 19:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the presence of Costa Rica’s Ambassador in Moscow Arturo Fournier Facio, Lavrov signed a visa waiver agreement between the two countries’ governments

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signed on Monday an intergovernmental agreement scrapping visas with Costa Rica, the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the document creates new possibilities for the development of contacts with Central American states.

In the presence of Costa Rica’s Ambassador in Moscow Arturo Fournier Facio, Lavrov signed a visa waiver agreement between the two countries’ governments. The same ceremony took place in San Jose on May 3 with the participation of the former Foreign Minister of Costa Rico, Manuel Gonzalez, the ministry said.

It stressed that after the document comes into effect, Russia "will have visa-free agreements with all countries of Central America, which creates new possibilities for the development of contacts with the countries of that region on economic, sports, cultural, tourist and other trajectories".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
2
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
3
Gazprom appeals for complete reversal of court decision on gas transit via Ukraine
4
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
5
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s — media
6
Key facts about Russia’s Su-30 multirole fighter jet
7
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT