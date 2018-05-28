Lavrov signs agreement to scrap visas with Costa Rica

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signed on Monday an intergovernmental agreement scrapping visas with Costa Rica, the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the document creates new possibilities for the development of contacts with Central American states.

In the presence of Costa Rica’s Ambassador in Moscow Arturo Fournier Facio, Lavrov signed a visa waiver agreement between the two countries’ governments. The same ceremony took place in San Jose on May 3 with the participation of the former Foreign Minister of Costa Rico, Manuel Gonzalez, the ministry said.

It stressed that after the document comes into effect, Russia "will have visa-free agreements with all countries of Central America, which creates new possibilities for the development of contacts with the countries of that region on economic, sports, cultural, tourist and other trajectories".