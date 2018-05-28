Putin to meet with Bulgarian prime minister on May 30

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on May 30, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Monday.

"On May 30, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov who will be on a working visit to Russia," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the parties are planned to discuss the further development of Russian-Bulgarian cooperation and pressing global issues.