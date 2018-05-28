Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin may meet with high-ranking Emirates officials in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 28, 13:14 UTC+3

The delegation from Abu Dhabi will be in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW, May 28./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet with high-ranking representatives from the United Arab Emirates, who which will shortly visit Moscow in a delegation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Indeed, representatives from the Emirates will be in Moscow, and we don’t rule out a meeting with the president," he said. In reply to the question whether the situation on the oil market could be discussed at the meeting, Peskov said "it is early to speak about this".

Read also

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Russia to discuss oil supplies following US withdrawal from JCPOA

The delegation from Abu Dhabi will be in Moscow on Friday, June 1.

In March, President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the United Arab Emirates’ armed forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahayan.

The sides emphasized a high pace in the development of ties on trade-economic and investment trajectories, as well as "confirmed mutual interest in further buildup of the whole set of bilateral relations and close coordination for the sake of ensuring stability and security in the region of the Persian Gulf and in the Middle East on the whole".

The previous meeting of the Russian president and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi was in Moscow in April 2017.

