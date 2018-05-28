Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov to meet with Belarusian president on May 29

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 28, 11:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian top diplomat will also hold talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to Minsk on May 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"On May 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a working visit to Minsk," the statement reads. "He is planned to hold talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko," the Foreign Ministry added.

"Lavrov will also address the Belarusian Presidential Academy of Management," the statement adds.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharov said earlier that Lavrov would hold talks with Makei in Minsk on May 29, discussing cooperation within international organizations. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that the two countries would sign a visa recognition agreement for the period of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and the European Games in Minsk.

