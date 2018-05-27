Russia needs its compatriots’ help to rebuff anti-Russian media campaigns - diplomat

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. Assistance from Russian compatriots is needed very much to rebuff the West’s anti-Russian media campaigns, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said on Sunday at a Belgian conference of Russian compatriots currently underway in Brussels.

"Amid the unprecedented anti-Russian campaign unfolding in Europe, we need assistance from our compatriots to promote the objective image of our country. We welcome publication of reliable information about Russia in compatriots’ electronic media. We welcome organization of major commemorative and cultural events helping rapprochement between our countries," he said. "Russia and the Russian World in general appreciate greatly the consistent and selfless efforts of our compatriots to commemorate Russian and Soviet soldiers who were killed in Belgium during the two World Wars. The strength of Immortal Regiment marches has been growing year after year. In 2018, they were organized concurrently in two cities, Liege and Ghent."

The Russian diplomat stressed that protection of the rights and interests of Russian compatriots abroad is among top priorities of Russia’s foreign policy.

Among participants in the conference organized by the Belgiam Federation of Russian-Language Organizations are delegates from dozens of Russian-language organizations in Belgium, the clergy, Russian diplomats, public activists and journalists.