Players settling crisis on Korean Peninsula should show restraint, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The sides resolving the crisis on the Korean Peninsula should show restraint and remain in the field of politics and diplomacy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday.

"We believe that all participants in the process should show restraint, not allowing for a new spiral of confrontation," he told reporters.

According to the Russian president, the participants should "keep the situation in the political and diplomatic field."

The Russian president noted that "while discussing pressing international issues, [we] focused on the situation around the Korean Peninsula."

"We confirmed our aspiration to preserve the atmosphere of peace in that region," Putin said.

He thanked Japan’s prime minister for "open, frank and very useful talks.".