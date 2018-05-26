No plans for Normandy Four summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. A summit of the Normandy Four group (comprising Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) is not planned for the near future, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Saturday.

"There are no plans," he said when asked about a possible summit in the Normandy Four format in the future.

When asked if telephone calls among the leaders are also planned, Ushakov answered: "Not yet."

Normandy Four format

The first meeting in the so-called Normandy Four format was held in France, on June 6, 2014, during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time held talks to find a solution to the conflict in southeast Ukraine.

In February 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko held 17-hour-long talks in Minsk, approving the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements - the basis for peace in Donbass.