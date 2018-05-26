Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Japan have shared interest in developing relations - Putin

May 26, 17:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Later in the day Russian President and Japanese Prime Minister are due to unveil Russia-Japan cross years at the Bolshoi

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia and Japan see an increase in trade and have mutual interest in strengthening relations between the two countries in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Kremlin on Saturday.

The Russian leader pointed out that he was pleased with a chance to continue the talks that started on Friday during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and to discuss bilateral relations in detail.

"We noted [at our meeting in St. Petersburg yesterday] both a growth in trade and a growth in investments, but the most important is both sides’ interest in the development of relations," Putin said.

Putin suggested discussing political cooperation between the two countries.

Apart from that, he reminded that later in the day he and Abe are due to unveil Russia-Japan cross years at the Bolshoi.

