Putin tasks cabinet with developing mechanisms to fulfill May decree

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government with developing mechanisms and finding financing sources to fulfill the Decree on national goals and strategic development tasks of the Russian Federation until 2024.

"The government is facing the task of developing and adopting the main areas of its activities and key projects in accordance with the May decree on national goals and strategic development tasks of the Russian Federation until 2024 as quickly as possible, those goals and tasks are clear and require a clear development of mechanisms of their implementation, including recourses provision," Putin said at his first meeting with the new cabinet on Saturday.

According to President, this work should be completed before October 1, 2018. "Further success and results will directly depend on this stage," he emphasized.

"Any references to any circumstances preventing you from fulfilling this task competently and in due time are out of the question," Putin told the cabinet members.

He also recommended ministers to "take the initiative, find unconventional approach." "The government will solve the key questions of Russia’s groundbreaking development," he said.

Russia’s newly appointed government faces highly responsible tasks, Vladimir Putin told. "You have joined the Russian government which faces not just knotty but extremely responsible tasks," Putin said, "These objectives are of a principally new level as our country’s viability, the energy of its growth, and even its future, without any exaggeration, depends on their achievement."

The president is convinced that the government realizes in full the scale and content of those challenges and will be working "dynamically, flawlessly, extremely efficiently and as one team."

The Russian government should establish close cooperation with regions, political parties and public organizations, Vladimir Putin said.

According to him, "it is extremely important to ensure effective coordination with regional management teams." "I ask you to pay careful attention to this, because we know it well - this is where our plans will come to life," Putin said. "You should also set an example of constructive cooperation with civil society structures, with political parties, including All-Russia People's Front, as with one of the most mass public organizations," he added.

Putin congratulated the ministers on their appointments and wished them success.