Putin vows to abide by two-term limit on consecutive presidential tenures

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that he is set to abide by the norm of Russia’s Constitution limiting the number of consecutive presidential terms to two for one person.

When asked during a meeting with heads of the world’s news agencies organized by TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, the Russian president answered, "I have always abided strictly and will abide by Russia’s Constitution."

"Now I am serving the second consecutive term," he said. "As you can remember, I was president twice before and then stepped down from office since the Constitution does not allow to be elected for the third term. That’s all. I am going to comply with the rule in the future."

Putin was elected president of Russia in 2000 and served two four-year presidential terms. In 2008-2012, he was prime minister under then President Dmitry Medvedev. Putin was able to run for president at the 2012 election and became the first president serving a six-year term.

On May 7, 2018 Putin was sworn-in to a second six-year term in office, which is due to expire on May 7, 2024.

After winning the presidential election in March, Putin laughed at a question if he would be running for president again in 2030.

"What you're saying here is quite funny," the 65-year-old Putin said, answering a journalist's question. "Let's do the math here... Am I supposed to be in this post till I'm 100 years old? No!".