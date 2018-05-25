Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin vows to abide by two-term limit on consecutive presidential tenures

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 19:39 UTC+3

On May 7, 2018 Putin was sworn-in to a second six-year term in office

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that he is set to abide by the norm of Russia’s Constitution limiting the number of consecutive presidential terms to two for one person.

When asked during a meeting with heads of the world’s news agencies organized by TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, the Russian president answered, "I have always abided strictly and will abide by Russia’s Constitution."

Read also

Putin not considering third consecutive term as president

"Now I am serving the second consecutive term," he said. "As you can remember, I was president twice before and then stepped down from office since the Constitution does not allow to be elected for the third term. That’s all. I am going to comply with the rule in the future."

Putin was elected president of Russia in 2000 and served two four-year presidential terms. In 2008-2012, he was prime minister under then President Dmitry Medvedev. Putin was able to run for president at the 2012 election and became the first president serving a six-year term.

On May 7, 2018 Putin was sworn-in to a second six-year term in office, which is due to expire on May 7, 2024.

After winning the presidential election in March, Putin laughed at a question if he would be running for president again in 2030.

"What you're saying here is quite funny," the 65-year-old Putin said, answering a journalist's question. "Let's do the math here... Am I supposed to be in this post till I'm 100 years old? No!".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
2
Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules
3
Putin commets on economic cooperation Japan
4
Russia considers $60 per barrel balanced price for oil — Putin
5
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
6
Ukraine received no new Buk missiles since 1991 — Russian military brass
7
IMF head jokes with Putin about almost failing to go sightseeing due to SPIEF’s relocation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT