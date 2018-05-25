Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s top prosecutor replied to Poland’s demand to return presidential plane wreckage

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 17:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Prosecutor General’s Office has repudiated allegations by its Polish counterpart, claiming that Russia ignored demand to return the wreckage of the Tu-154 airliner belonging to Lech Kaczynski

© Olga Lisinova/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has repudiated allegations by its Polish counterpart, claiming that Russia ignored Poland’s demand to return the wreckage of the Tu-154 airliner belonging to Polish President Lech Kaczynski.

Spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office Aleksander Kurennoi stated, "We would like to refute the untrue assertions by the Polish side about Russia failing to respond to the demands of the Polish National Prosecutor’s Office to obtain access to the wreckage of the Tu-154M plane in order to conduct another examination by Polish specialists (received in June 2017) and to return the plane’s wreckage to Poland (received in February 2018)."

"The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office profoundly declares that the Russian side prepared and sent the response to these demands, and that Poland’s Ministry of Justice received the reply on April 23, 2018," Kurennoi stressed.

