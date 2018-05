ST.PETERBURG, May 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s final refusal to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may result in serious military and political consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS on Friday.

"I think that the refusal to hold this meeting, if it really doesn’t take place either on June 12 or after, or in the foreseeable future, may have serious military and political consequences," Pankin said.